Metal and rock fans rejoice, Slipknot is coming back to Star Lake.

Slipknot is bringing their Knotfest Roadshow to the The Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday October 15.

Slipknot will be joined with Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, and Fever 333

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am and is part of the Bordas & Bordas Concert Series.

You can purchase tickets here