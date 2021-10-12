Smash Mouth singer retires; Cites health issues

BROOKLYN, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at 90sFEST Pop Culture and Music Festival on September 12, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST)

Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is retiring due to health reasons, he told TMZ.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

Harwell is retiring after a video of his bands performance in New York went viral in which TMZ reports that the lead singer slurred his words, yelled at the audience.

TMZ also reported that Harwell was planning on taking a hiatus from the band, but is now officaly retiring.