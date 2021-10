The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Snapchat is currently down for users across the globe.

Snapchat users are reporting unable to send snaps log-in issues and unable to view stories.

Snapchat tweeted out that they are aware of the issue and are looking into it.

No timeline has been made of when Snapchat will be back.