‘South Park’ to address COVID-19 in special tonight

(LOS ANGELES) — South Park, Comedy Centrals raunchy cartoon show will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in an upcoming hour-long special.

The episode, titled “The Pandemic Special,” finds Stan’s father Randy “coming to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak,” as the citizens of the titular town deal with the continued challenges of the pandemic, according to Comedy Central.

Meanwhile, the kids return to school, only to find that nothing is the same — not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Cartman.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, seems to mock their own concept in a teaser trailer for the special, in which Randy’s wife Sharon asks incredulously, “A pandemic special? Really?”

The upcoming special, the first new episode since South Park ended its last season back in December, also marks its first one-hour installment. The show typically runs a half-hour.

South Park “The Pandemic Special” airs tonight September 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.