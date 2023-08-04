(WTRF) In a shocking turn of events, Newsweek recently reported that one of the donors to the crowdfunded block office hit Sound of Freedom was recently arrested and charged with child kidnapping.

Court documents and social media posts show that Fabian Marta, 51, from Chesterfield, Missouri, was charged with felony kidnapping in July, according to Newsweek

Newsweek says, a Facebook post, which has been removed since the article’s publishing, shows that the same person is taking pride in helping fund the film.

Marta’s name also appears in the movie’s credits among the investors who helped bring the film to theaters.

Sound of Freedom shows the story of the anti-child-sex-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad and its founder Tim Ballard. It has shocked industry insiders by beating bigger films at the Box Office.

After St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirmed with Newsweek that Marta was arrested, they attempted a comment from Marta through Facebook messenger but did not get a reply.

The booking photo that police provided to Newsweek also appears to show the same person pictured in the Facebook account of the same name. Newsweek reports that they saw posts of Marta speaking about his involvement in the film before they were deleted.

Newsweek shared that Marta boasts of being proud to have been a small part of the film and says to look for ‘Fabian Marta and Family’ in the movie credits. They say the credit shows around 129 minutes and 30 seconds into the film’s run time.

It is reported that Marta’s next court date is listed in records as August 28 and that he yes to list his legal counsel in the case.

Newsweek says Marta’s bail was set at $15,000, but he was released on personal recognizance following his July 24 court appearance. They say the nature of the incident the criminal case relates to is unclear.

Missouri state attorney Steven Capizzi, and Angel Studios, have yet to respond to Newsweek email requests for comment.

Child kidnapping is a class A felony in Missouri, and if convicted, Marta could face 10 years to life in prison.