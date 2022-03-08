(NEXSTAR) – Several online platforms, including Spotify and Discord, experienced web outages Tuesday.

Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service, tweeted, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

Spotify didn’t explain what might have knocked out service to its listeners’ favorite podcasts and music Tuesday morning. Users complained Spotify signed them out, then wouldn’t let them sign back in.

Down Detector, a website that monitors outages, registered more than 170,000 reports of problems with Spotify, starting shortly before 10 a.m. PST. but falling under 60,000 by 11:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Discord, an online messaging platform, confirmed it was also experiencing issues.

The company tweeted, “We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix,” before joking, “time to go outside everyone.”

Discord started investigating a problem with API and push notification errors around 9:16 PST, and reported finding the root cause in the company’s streaming service. Four minutes after reporting that everything had been fixed, however, a new issue caused a “major outage of the API.”

As of 10:59 a.m. engineers at Discord were still investigating the problem and the exact cause of the outages wasn’t specified.

An estimated time of restoration was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.