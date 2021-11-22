Staind lead singer says ivermectin helped cure him of COVID

NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Aaron Lewis of Staind performs, marking the release of “The Illusion of Progress” at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square on August 19, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The lead singer of Staind, Aaron Lewis, recently announced during one of his concerts that he had COVID and helped cure the virus by using ivermectin

‘It’s important to share information with people,’ Lewis told an audience and that he had COVID for a week, and it took him a week to go from testing positive to testing negative.

‘And at the risk of being called a conspiracy theorist, I took ivermectin and a Z-Pak — two things readily available. And if they weren’t locking up all the ivermectin, you could get it from any doctor. It won awards for its applications on humans long before it ever went to a veterinarian application. It’s not just a horse dewormer.”



Lewis said he also helped get rid of the virus by sitting in an ‘infrared sauna, and I sat in one of those hyperbolic or hyperbaric oxygen chambers. And I got a bunch of intravenous therapy.’



The video ends with Lewis saying, It worked a hell of a lot better than the vaccine seems to be. But that makes sense because it’s readily available drugs that are cheap and don’t make anybody any money.”



You can watch the video from a fan below



According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ivermectin is not authorized or approved for use in preventing or treating COVID-19. A frequent treatment for parasites in horses, its approved human use is treating infections caused by parasitic conditions such as skin lice. Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous, and poisonings with the drug have risen since it became a point of misinformation amid the pandemic, per Bloomberg.

