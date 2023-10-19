Professional wrestler Sting said he plans to retire in 2024.

Sting who wrestles for AEW announced on Wednesday that his final match will be at AEW Revolution.

“I started my very first match with AEW was AEW Revolution 2021, and my very last match will be AEW Revolution 2024,” Sting said during a promo on AEW Dynamite

There currently is no official date for AEW Revolution 2024 at this time.

Sting who is 64 years old, has been wrestling since 1985. Sting’s rise to stardom came in NWA but really picked up when Ted Turner started WCW after purchasing the assets of NWA.