Strait Facts: 10 things to know about the King of Country Music, George Strait

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Birthday to George Strait, who turns 69 years old Tuesday.
1. George Strait was born on May 18, 1952, in Poteet, Texas. The “King of Country Music” married his high school sweetheart Norma in 1971 and they remain married to this day.
2. He served in the United States Army as an infantryman as part of the 25th Infantry Division, where he began performing with an Army-sponsored band, “Rambling Country.”
3. Strait has 60 No. 1 singles, more than any artist of any genre, and 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any country artist and third across all genres behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley.
4. His career spans more than 30 years and he is the only performer in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades.
5. Strait holds the North American indoor concert attendance record for his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour finale at AT&T Stadium in Dallas 2014 with 104,793 attendees.
6. He has been certified as the 12th-best selling artist of any genre in American history, with record sales of 70 million in the United States.
7. Strait was elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006 but he is not a member of the Grand Ole Opry, having reportedly declined the invitation.
8. He starred in the 1992 feature film “Pure Country,” the soundtrack of which is Strait’s best-selling album to date.
9. Strait holds the record for most Country Music Association Awards wins and nominations, including three Entertainer of the Year Awards.
10. May 18 is George Strait Day in Texas.