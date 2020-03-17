“Streaming Up To Boston” Dropkick Murphys to stream a free concert on St. Patrick’s Day

Boston, MA (WTRF)- On Tuesday night, everyone’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day punk band, The Dropkick Murphys will hold a free Livestream concert at 7 p.m. called “Streaming Up From Boston.”

“For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” Dropkick Murphys said. “The current world situation is the only thing that would ever stop us from doing so. So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday.”

Watch the livestream by following the band on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook Live.

The event name is, of course, a take on their hit song “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” made famous by Martin Scorsese’s gangster flick “The Departed” (2006).

The Dropkick Murphys annually hold a concert in Boston every year during St. Patrick’s Day but due to coronavirus concerns, they decided to stream the show for all their fans.