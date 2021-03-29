Summer Events back, guide will soon be published

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

From Waterfront Wednesdays to Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays and all over the Ohio Valley, the summer events are coming back.

And so is the Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide.

The guide was only available online last summer, and many of the events eventually were canceled due to the pandemic.

But this year, communities all over the Ohio Valley are scheduling their free concerts and movie nights as pandemic restrictions ease up.

The guide, free to the public, is designed by Wheelhouse Creative, printed by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration and distributed by the Wheeling Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Bob Heldreth, Vice President of marketing for Panhandle, says communities all over the area are sending in their event schedules, which will be printed in the guide and available by June 1.

Venues range from Barnesville to Dillonvale, and Chester to Moundsville.

The first Waterfront Wednesday is May 26, featuring Taylor Jo and the Copper Creek Band.