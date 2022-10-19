OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Ohio Valley holiday tradition is making a return to WesBanco Arena.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has announced Main Street Bank and EQT Foundation present “Symphony on Ice,” conducted by Music Director John Devlin is coming back for 2022.



The WSO will be joined alongside champion professional skater and Olympic medalist Jason Brown, the Pittsburgh and Wheeling Figure Skating Clubs, along with local middle and high school choirs.

“So what we do each year is we actually pick pieces that are meant to be skated to by the choreography of the various skate clubs, as well as the choirs pick some numbers, and then the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra creates some other additional orchestral-only numbers that complete the show. So we look forward to this every year, it’s one of our favorite annual traditions.” JOHN DEVLIN, Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Tickets to the “Symphony on Ice” start at $12.50 and are available for purchase online at WheelingSymphony.com. The performance will be held December 1st at 7 P.M. at WesBanco Arena.