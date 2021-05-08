Tawny Kitaen, ’80s star of Whitesnake “car video,” dies at 59, reports say

(WTRF) Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, star of music videos for the rock band Whitesnake in the 1980s, has died at age 59, according to reports.

She became famous for appearing on the cover of two heavy metal albums by the band RATT when she was dating the group’s guitarist, Robbin Crosby.

Kitaen was later married to David Coverdale of Whitesnake and famously appeared in their 1987 video, “Here I Go Again,” in which she showed off her video vixen moves atop Coverdale’s white Jaguar luxury car.

She was also married to baseball player Chuck Finley, with whom she had two daughters, reports say.

In addition, she appeared in many movies, including Bachelor Party with Tom Hanks.

Reports say that she died at her home in Newport Beach, California on Friday morning; no cause of death was released.