There is a musical about the NFL, and it’s number one on the iTunes charts.

Dan LeBatard, formerly of ESPN, took his crew and created his own company Meadowlark Media, and one of the brain child’s to come out of the process was a musical about the NFL.

‘The Big Game is currently the #1 top iTunes Soundtrack, just ahead of Disney’s ‘Encanto’ and its #2 on the Top New Albums in March. The musical was released on Thursday, March 10.

The tracklist has 11 numbers on it which include: ‘

Introduction Nothing Stops Football All In Discordant Harmony #2 (in B#) Back in My Day new American Pathos (Interlude) The Playoffs G.O.A.T. Take Me There L.A. The Big Game/Reprise

JT Daly, a Nashville-based musician, songwriter, and producer, and a two-time Grammy nominee produced the musical.

The entire musical showcases everyone from The Dan Le Batard and friends.

You can get the musical here