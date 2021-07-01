The Mid-Summer Heavy Metal Fest will shred at the Wells Township Haunted House next weekend

WELLS TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WTRF) If you like your music loud, and you also just happen to love a good scare, the Wells Township Haunted House has you covered.

The first ever Mid-Summer Heavy Metal Fest will next weekend in the yard just outside the main building.

The show features as many as five of the region’s top heavy metal bands, including local favorites Altered States and Brimstone Coven.



The headliner is a band called Iron-flame who just recently completed a tour of Germany.



Event organizers promise the music will be fast and loud, but that’s not all.



The will also be holding their now infamous ” Lights Out Tour.”



Those who dare get to tour the haunted house in total darkness with no tour guide and only a glow stick to find their way.

” Well, we were approached by one of the bands involved, Altered States. He had a great idea, he thought if we could combine the two, what a great concept, metal and haunted houses go hand-in-hand.” Sean Norman. Wells Township Haunted House

“All of the bands are excited about it. There is not a festival opportunity for the heavier bands in the area and it’s nice that this came together, through Sean letting us have his place and the haunted house and I always felt that horror and heavy metal were a marriage meant to be. “ Matthew Horvath. Lead Singer, Altered State

“The bands have been cooped- up, everybody has. So we’re going to get out, we’re going to party, we’re going to have a great time. They have been sitting on their merchandise, they haven’t been able to get out and play. It’s just a great time to get out and celebrate, being able to get out and have fun again.” Wendy Tonka

For anyone brave enough to try the “Lights Out Tour,” you do have to sign a waiver before entering.



The concert is next Saturday, July 10. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. and the first band takes the stage at 4:00 p.m.



Haunted house tours begin at 7:00 p.m.



Admission is only $14 and includes the show and tour.

You can buy tickets here.