The Simpsons’ Dr. Hibbert To Be Voiced By Black Actor

(WTRF)- Dr. Julius Hibbert has been a main reoccurring character of The Simpsons for over 30 years.

The voice of the popular character will now be played by black voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson who is replacing Harry Shearer seven months after the show’s producers committed to no longer have white actors voicing black characters.

Shearer has played Hibbert since 1990 when Hibbert first appeared in the episode “Bart the Daredevill”

Shearer will continue voicing his other characters, which include Mr. Burns, Smithers, Principal Skinner, Ned Flanders, and Reverend Lovejoy.

Hank Azaria, the famous voice actor, said he would no longer play the character of Indian convenience store owner Apu, following years of public pressure. “I think the most important thing is to listen to Indian people and their experience with it,” Azaria told Stephen Colbert at the time.

The Simpsons’ commitment in June came amid the renewed Black Lives Matter movement and the associated racial reckoning in the media, pop culture, and beyond.