OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands.

Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son, former bus driver, Ohio County’s sheriff and the list goes on! Slim even invited 7NEWS, telling our camera he’s hosted a breakfast on every fourth Tuesday since 2004.

But this old cat says it’s time.

“I appreciate everyone coming today. It’s kind over overwhelming. I didn’t know it would be this many or I wouldn’t have come up.” Slim Lehart, The Wheeling Cat​

“He deserves this.” George Tustin, Slim’s former bus driver

The Jamboree star called this his “farewell breakfast.”

Slim said he wanted to see all the people who helped him in his career, together, one last time.