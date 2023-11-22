It’s been 30 years since the Halloween/Christmas classic Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas was released at the box office. Online magazine Empire spoke with Burton about potential sequels or reboots of the cult classic, and many fans may be disappointed.

When the original film was released, Empire said it underperformed in theaters and didn’t immediately become a heavily merchandised holiday staple.

Now celebrating the film’s 30 anniversary, its legacy stands as tall as Jack Skellington himself, with fans wanting another Halloween Town adventure, but Burton says it will not happen.

The legendary film creator spoke with Empire, explaining that he doesn’t want any more Nightmare Before Christmas movies, comparing himself to the “little old guy” who holds out on selling his piece of land to the bigger powers that be.

Burton told the magazine that Skellington is personal to him, that he’s a “character that’s perceived as dark, but is really light.” It represents himself and how others see him as dark when he doesn’t feel that way. He said that sometimes, one big adventure is just enough.

