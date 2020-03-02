Tim McGraw bringing ‘Here On Earth Tour’ to Burgettstown

Burgettstown, PA (WTRF)- Country fans, you’re in for a treat.
Tim McGraw will bring his ‘Here On Earth Tour’ to Burgettstown, PA on Friday, July 31.
The tour will also feature special guests Midland and Ingrid Andess.
Tickets for the event at S&T Bank Music Park will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 am.
