(WTRF) — According to the band UB40’s tweet, Terence “Astro” Wilson “has passed away after a short illness.” He was 64.

RIP ASTRO



We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness.

Our sincere condolences to his family



Wilson is best known as a co-founder and member of British reggae band UB40.

The band was nominated for several Grammy awards and is most noted for its cover of “Red, Red Wine” and the Elvis Presley hit, “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You,” per reports.