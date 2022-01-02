Betty White received an honorary degree from this West Virginia college in 1991.

Betty White poses for photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central’s “Roast of William Shatner,” Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The University of Charleston School of Pharmacy reshared a post from Feb. 2016 telling people how Betty White is a “special friend” of UC.

Following Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve 2021, UC shared the post from 2016 giving trivia about White’s involvement at the University of Charleston on Jan. 2, 2022.

They say Dr. Edwin Welch, president of the University of Charleston at the time, invited White to receive an honorary degree in 1991.

They say that White, “surprised everyone by accepting and attending the commencement ceremony.”

The school says that she, “enjoyed the visit so much,” that she came back two other times. One time for a fundraising event for the Clay Tower Building and another time for its dedication, according to the Facebook post.

UC says that White was a “dedicated supporter,” and that the University in 2016 had, “an endowed scholarship in her name.”