Vanilla Ice / Coolio coming to Pittsburgh for ‘I Love the 90’s Tour’

Vanilla Ice performs on NBC’s “Today” show during the “I Love The 90’s” morning concert at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, April 29, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Do you love the 90’s? If you said yes, there’s a tour for you.

The “I Love the 90’s Tour” with Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Rob Base and C+C Music Factory’s Freedom Williams will be at Rivers Casino on Saturday, November 27.

Tickets are on sale now and you can grab them here

Vanilla Ice and his No. 1 hit “Ice Ice Baby,” headlines the tour of indelible names in rap, hip-hop, and R&B. Guests can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” It Takes Two,” “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” and so many more.