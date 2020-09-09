Walking Dead announces final season; ending in 2022

AMC has announced that The Walking Dead will end after season 11, in 2022.

Season 11 will consist of 24 episodes split into two years.

AMC also green lit a spin off series focused on characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.

The Carol and Daryl spin-off is set to premier in 2023.

Also, AMC is developing an anthology Walking Dead series titles “Tales of The Walking Dead,” which is described as “an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters., backstories or other stand-alone experiences.”

There are other Walking Dead projects in the works.

There will a Rick Grimes movie, but no release date has been set.