WATCH ‘AGT’: Kobe Bryant helicopter crash victim auditions

(WTRF)- One of the victims of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed performed on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday.

Matt Mauser, 51-years-old, who lost his wife Christina, revealed that he was on the talent competition show because he and his wife were both school teachers who retired so that he could pursue music full time while she became a girls basketball coach with Kobe.

Mauser told the crowd before he sang that when Christina left that morning that she kissed him and said she loved him.

‘That was the last thing she said to me,’ Matt said.

Mauser performed a Phil Collins song ‘Against All Odds.’

Matt’s 3 kids watched the performance while all 4 judges moved him on to the next round.

You can view the performance in the player above.