Watch: Bob Ross plush toys happily go for a ride on Kings Island roller coaster

MASON, Ohio (WJW) — Kings Island near Cincinnati isn’t reopening to the public until May 15, but a few special guests already got to test out a roller coaster at the park.

As seen in the video above, the Orion giga coaster plunges guests, in this case a group of Bob Ross plushes, down an exhilarating 300-foot drop, reaching speeds of up to 91 miles per hour.

Orion was reportedly voted 2020’s Best New Amusement Park Attraction by USA Today and is the spot’s tallest and fastest coaster.

For anyone who’s a fan of Ross — who famously said “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents” — the plushes are available as prizes at select Kings Island Midway Games during the 2021 season.

When asked why Bob Ross plushes were specifically used in the recent video, as he’s not from Ohio and is best known as a painting teacher and not a roller coaster rider, the park’s director of communications Chad Showalter had this to say:

“We wanted to put a smile on everyone’s face. If Bob Ross plush dolls can’t do that, what can?”