A 67-year-old pensioner’s son has said his dad is “good and well” after being dropped while crowd surfing at a Killers concert in Manchester on June 11.

Footage recorded by concertgoer Craig Lancaster shows Doug “Billy” James wearing a red jacket and surfing the crowd at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Local media reported that Killers frontman Brandon Flowers halted the concert after seeing James being dropped by the crowd.

After ensuring that the silver surfer was OK, Flowers told concertgoers that when asked what he had been doing, James responded: “I’m enjoying meself!”

Son Barry James said on Twitter that his father was “good and well” after the fall, and “loving all the attention”.

