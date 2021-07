(WTRF) Hip Hop artist Juvenile, most famously known for his hit song ‘Back That Azz Up’ created a remix song to help get people vaccinated called ‘Vax that Thang Up’

The song features Mannie Fresh and Mia X to reprise and remix the track’s most iconic moments.

Lyrics include “Girl, you look good, why don’t you vax that thang up?” and “I know you can’t stand it / No holding hands, chick.”