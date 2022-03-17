A man in Texas is going viral for performing a rap called ‘Vladimir Must Die’ during a city council meeting.

Alex Stein’s video shows him a city council meeting in North Texas.

Part of his rap lyrics include “Put a bullet in Putin’s brain,” and “Vladimir Putin needs to die.”

WATCH THE RAP HERE

Stein also came with his own beat when he was dropping lyrics:

“I’m the proof when I’m in the booth spitting on the mic. Anti-vax, Putin hates all of them Blacks. Putin is a bad racist. Put him in the ground, white or brown, and I’m in Plano town, and you know you just got found. I’m a pimp, I own a blimp.”

Other lyrics include “Zelensky is a VIP. Ukraine and I go insane. Put a bullet in Putin’s brain. You know that is the plan. I’m a Zelinsky stan…. Gas prices way too high. Vladimir Putin needs to die. I love you. Volodymyr Zelensky you’re so smart. What that’s smell? Did somebody fart? Oh well, what can you say? Doesn’t make me straight or gay.”

The video ends with Stein saying “I love you. We need to take out Vladimir Putin like Lindsey Graham said.”