‘I, I stand. Not crawling, not falling down.’

Those are lyrics in the song ‘Not Falling’ by Mudvayne, unfortunately for lead singer Chad Gray he was falling.

The band Mudvayne was at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in East Lake-Orient Park, Florida for the ‘Freaks on Parade Tour’ when Gray was performing one of the band’s hit songs, ‘Not Falling.’

A fan captured the song on video and after the first verse of the song, Gray steps and falls off the stage.

After falling, Grey continued to perform the rest of the song and eventually seems to be in good shape after the spill.

You can watch the video here.

Mudvayne continues to tour and will be at The Pavilion at Star Lake on August 2.