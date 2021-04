FILE – This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O’Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say. O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday, July 13, 2020, when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene. “He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WTRF)- A big man, with a much bigger heart

A video posted to Instagram shows NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, paying for a man’s engagement ring at a Georgia jewelry store.

In the video, Shaq passes his personal credit card to the salesman, then shakes the hand of the man who will soon be popping the question with a brand-new engagement ring.

