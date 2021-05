(WTRF)- A woman’s public dance is going viral, not for the dance itself but because another woman got upset about the public dancing.

Posted on the social media network Reddit, the video shows a woman dancing in public with another woman coming into the frame and disapproving of the dancer’s moves.

“This is not a burlesque club!” the disapproved woman shouts.

The video has had over 4,000 comments

Photo and video posted by MyLemonCake/Reddit