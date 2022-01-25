What does the blue P emoji mean?

You may have seen a blue P pop up on your social feeds and wondered.. what does that mean?

The P has been popping up everywhere on social media feeds but it’s not for what it was originally intended for.

According to Emoji Dictionary, the original P emoji meaning was “parking.”

The blue P started showing up on social media after rappers Gunna, Future and Young Thug released the song “pushin P”

For most people, ‘pushin P’ meant pushing paper (money) but Gunna tweeted out what he meant by the P

According to the rapper, the P can mean “Risking your life to feed your family is P” or ” “Being Loyal.”

Others on social media have used the P just to start words of sentences or using the letter in comments to let others know this is “good.”