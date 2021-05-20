(WTRF)- When you open the popular third party app YOLO, you get a message that says ‘we are in maintenance-we will be back soon. Restart your app in a moment to try again.’

Before, we get into what happened to the YOLO app, you might be wondering, what is the YOLO app?

Yolo is a third-party Snapchat app that lets users send anonymous messages to each other in the form of answering questions posted to Snapchat (also anonymously). When users would view the message, they’d see that it was simply sent from “Someone” and there was no way to identify the person.

Snapchat suspended Yolo after a lawsuit was filed by a mother who lost her teen son by suicide, alleging her son was bullied on apps such as YOLO.

“In light of the serious allegations raised by the lawsuit, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the Snapchat community, we are suspending both Yolo and LMK’s Snap Kit integrations while we investigate these claims,” a spokesperson for Snap stated, per the Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit states:

“The claims in this action are not about third-party users’ communications; hence, this action does not focus on the users’ communications themselves nor does it seek to punish the senders of the bullying and harassing messages.