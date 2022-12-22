What is a ‘nepo baby?’

You might have seen the term ‘nepo baby’ come up on your social media feed, or you might be learning about the term for the first time today.

Nepo is short for nepotism. A ‘Nebo baby’ is a child of a celebrity, or a powerful influencer, who uses their parents’ influence to get a step ahead in their careers.

Just recently New York Magazine said 2022 was the year of the ‘Nepo Baby’ and categorized nepo babies into several tiers. Some of the tiers are “classic nepo babies” or “industry babies.”

Examples of some ‘nepo babies’ given by New York Magazine include Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.