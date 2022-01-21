What won’t Meat Loaf do for love?

Hong Kong, CHINA: Rockstar Marvin Lee Aday, popularly known as Meat Loaf, gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, 04 September 2006. Meat Loaf is here to promote his latest album “Bat Out of Hell III-The Monster Is Loose”. AFP PHOTO/TED ALJIBE (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

Rock legend Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf had a hit song called ‘ I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ and there has been speculation of what the ‘that’ was in the song.

In a Yahoo interview, Meat Loaf explained the song,

“Jim Steinman, who I worked with and had great success with, wrote the song.

“When we were recording it, Jim brings up the thing ― he says, ‘People aren’t gonna know what that is.’ I said, ‘Of course they are. How can they not know?’ He goes, ‘They’re not gonna.’”

What is the ‘that?’

“It’s the line before every chorus,” the Meat Loaf said . “There’s nine of them, I think. The problem lies because Jimmy likes to write, so you forget what the line was before you get to ‘I won’t do that’.”

Singer Lorraine Crosby is featured on the song and sings the lyrics “see that it’s time to move on” and “be screwing around”, to which Meat Loaf replies, “I won’t do that.”

Things Meat Loaf would do for love are ‘I’d run right into hell and back’ and ‘And I’ll take the vow and seal a pact’