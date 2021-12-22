‘Wheel of Fortune’ reviewing bonus round controversy

25th anniversary of “Wheel of Fortune” sponsored by People magazine in New York, Thursday Sept. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

Fans around the U.S. are upset at Wheel of Fortune after a controversial rule decided a contestant wouldn’t win an Audi Q3.

The contestant chose the category, What are you doing? , in the bonus round.

The letters the contestant selected for the bonus round were G,D,H,I along with the R,S,T,L.N.E that Wheel of Fortune provides.

At first, the contestant shouted out the phrase ‘ choosing the right card’ but that was unfortunately wrong.

The contestant then answered, as time expired, with ‘choosing the right………… word.’

‘Choosing the right word’ was the correct answer to the puzzle but according to Wheel of Fortune rules, she didn’t solve the puzzle in a continuous fashion.

‘This one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word, word, as you know its got to be continuous. We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry you did a good job in getting it but we can’t give you the prize and it was the Audi,’ host Pat Sajak said.

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

After the ending of Tuesday’s show, fans wanted Wheel to give the contestant the Audi. One, in particular, Alex Jacob, who was a Jeopardy! all-star and a Tournament of Champions winner, sent a direct message to Wheel on Twitter asking them to give the contestant the car.

Wheel responded with ‘Hello there, Alex. We appreciate your feedback. At this time we reviewing this situation internally. Thank you for reaching out.’