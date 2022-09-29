WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thursday night, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performed its 2022-2023 opening night gala celebration, “American Stories,” at the Capitol Theatre.

The concert featured world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing the John Williams Cello Concerto, as well as the world premiere of “Migrations in Rhythm: A Concerto for Beatbox and Rhyme.”

The show also featured music from Evan Meier and Christylez Bacon.