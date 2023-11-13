When We Were Young is coming back in 2024. Fans will get a unique experience as bands at the festival will perform albums in full plus more.
When We Were Young will gain be at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The festival will be on Saturday October 19.
Presale starts November 17 at 10am PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down
The list is in alphabetical order:
3OH!3 – Want
A Day to Remember – Homesick
Alesana – The Emptiness
The All-American Rejects – The All-American Rejects
Anberlin – Never Take Friendship Personal
Armor for Sleep – What to Do When You Are Dead
Atreyu – The Curse
August Burns Red – Constellations
Bayside – Bayside
Basement – Colourmeinkindness
Cartel – Chroma
Chiodos – All’s Well That Ends Well
Cobra Starship – ¡Viva La Cobra!
Coheed and Cambria – Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV
Dashboard Confessional – Dusk and Summer
Dance Gavin Dance – Mothership
The Devil Wears Prada – Plagues
The Distillers – Coral Fang
Emery – The Weak’s End
Escape the Fate – This War Is Ours
Fall Out Boy –
The Forecast – In the Shadow of Two Gunmen
Four Year Strong – Enemy of the World
Hawthorne Heights – The Silence in Black and White
Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American
L.S. Dunes –
The Maine – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop
Mayday Parade – A Lesson in Romantics
Mom Jeans – Best Buds
Motion City Soundtrack – Commit This to Memory
Movements – Feel Something
My Chemical Romance – The Black Parade
Nada Surf – Let Go
Neck Deep – Life’s Not Out to Get You
New Found Glory – Sticks and Stones
Pierce the Veil – Collide with the Sky
Pretty Girls Make Graves – The New Romance
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Don’t You Fake It
Saosin – Saosin
Saves the Day – Stay What You Are
Senses Fail – Still Searching
Simple Plan – No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls
Silverstein – Discovering the Waterfront
Sleeping with Sirens – Let’s Cheers to This
State Champs – The Finer Things
The Starting Line – Say It Like You Mean It
Story of the Year – Page Avenue
Thursday – Full Collapse
Underoath – They’re Only Chasing Safety
The Used – In Love and Death
We the Kings – We the Kings
