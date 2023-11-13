When We Were Young is coming back in 2024. Fans will get a unique experience as bands at the festival will perform albums in full plus more.

When We Were Young will gain be at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The festival will be on Saturday October 19.

Presale starts November 17 at 10am PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down

The list is in alphabetical order:

3OH!3Want
A Day to RememberHomesick
AlesanaThe Emptiness
The All-American RejectsThe All-American Rejects
AnberlinNever Take Friendship Personal
Armor for SleepWhat to Do When You Are Dead
AtreyuThe Curse
August Burns Red – Constellations
Bayside – Bayside
Basement – Colourmeinkindness
Cartel – Chroma
Chiodos – All’s Well That Ends Well
Cobra Starship¡Viva La Cobra!
Coheed and CambriaGood Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV
Dashboard ConfessionalDusk and Summer
Dance Gavin DanceMothership
The Devil Wears PradaPlagues
The DistillersCoral Fang
EmeryThe Weak’s End
Escape the Fate This War Is Ours
Fall Out Boy – 
The ForecastIn the Shadow of Two Gunmen
Four Year StrongEnemy of the World
Hawthorne HeightsThe Silence in Black and White
Jimmy Eat World Bleed American
L.S. Dunes – 
The MaineCan’t Stop Won’t Stop
Mayday ParadeA Lesson in Romantics
Mom JeansBest Buds
Motion City SoundtrackCommit This to Memory
MovementsFeel Something
My Chemical Romance The Black Parade
Nada SurfLet Go
Neck DeepLife’s Not Out to Get You
New Found GlorySticks and Stones
Pierce the VeilCollide with the Sky
Pretty Girls Make GravesThe New Romance
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Don’t You Fake It
SaosinSaosin
Saves the DayStay What You Are
Senses Fail Still Searching
Simple Plan No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls
Silverstein Discovering the Waterfront
Sleeping with SirensLet’s Cheers to This
State ChampsThe Finer Things
The Starting LineSay It Like You Mean It
Story of the YearPage Avenue
ThursdayFull Collapse
UnderoathThey’re Only Chasing Safety
The Used In Love and Death
We the Kings We the Kings

More information can be found here