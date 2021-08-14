Which famous rock band has a connection to Stonehenge? One historical photo exposes the link.

SALISBURY PLAIN, ENGLAND (CBS) —

The organization English Heritage has long been caring for some of Britain’s oldest buildings and monuments, including the world-famous Stonehenge.

Built over 5,000 years ago, Stonehenge is probably the most famous prehistoric site in the world.

But a recently uncovered testament to our enduring fascination with the stones came from a very different rock legend.

There is something magical about these stones.

They draw people, both young and the young at heart.

So the folks at Stonehenge put out a call for people to share their family photos from this historical site.

And that’s when things got interesting.

Archivist Denis Pellerin’s team found the monument’s oldest family photo from the 1860s.

And this isn’t just any ordinary picture…but a stereocard…two almost exact images that when combined create a three-dimensional experience.

They weren’t easy to make, and that was a clue to who was in the picture.

“We know it’s the photographer’s family because you had to to to sit still for quite a while to take two photos sequentially. and you wouldn’t ask a stranger,” says Pellerin.

Photographer Henry Brooks took the pictures of his wife and two children.

Many, many years later, it landed in the collection of none other than the band Queen’s lead guitarist and steroscope superfan, Brian May.

“When the curators of Brian May’s collection contacted us and said they thought they had one from 1860, it

was very exciting indeed,” says Heather Sebires, senior curator at Stonehenge.

May and his team visited Stonehenge to deliver the card and to see where the photo was taken.

“So we think Henry, who took the photograph, must have been quite close to the stones,” says Sebires.

Stonehenge had its own collection of sterocards, and that got May thinking. What if he put them to Queen’s hit “Who Wants to Live Forever?”

Pellerin agreed, saying, The pace of the rhythm is perfect for the photos.”

May, Queen and Henry Brooks and his family will now be forever be a part of the story of Stonehenge.