Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. & Nine Inch Nails among Rock Hall 2020 inductees

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 23: (L-R) Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor and Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails perform onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH)– The newest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.

In the Performer Category:

  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

  • Jon Landau
  • Irving Azoff

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO. Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter