Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. & Nine Inch Nails among Rock Hall 2020 inductees

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH)– The newest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.
In the Performer Category:
- Depeche Mode
- The Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Nine Inch Nails
- The Notorious B.I.G.
- T. Rex
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
- Jon Landau
- Irving Azoff
The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO. Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later.
