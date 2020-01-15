Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. & Nine Inch Nails among Rock Hall 2020 inductees

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 23: (L-R) Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor and Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails perform onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH)– The newest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.

In the Performer Category:

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Jon Landau

Irving Azoff

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO. Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later.