Why is Adam West Trending On Twitter? Real Life orgies and deleted sex scenes

Adam West is currently trending on Twitter.

The former Batman star died in 2017 but fans of the caped crusader were not giving the star a eulogy.

West was trending after it was revealed to Variety that DC removed a sex act featuring Batman and Catwoman during the development of HBO Max’s adult animated series’ Harley Quinn.

Executive producer Justin Halpern told Variety: “It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” said Halpern. “A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

This then lead to one Twitter user remembering an Adam West story about him and Frank Gorshin (Riddler) being kicked out of a Hollywood Orgy because they wouldn’t break the characters of Batman and Riddler.

The recent news story that Batman is not allowed to go down on Catwoman has led me to discover this delightful story of Adam West (The 1960s Batman) and Frank Gorshin getting kicked out of a Hollywood orgy because they wouldn’t break character pic.twitter.com/XfjO44KDG7 — Amanda Wong 王慧婷 (@amandawtwong) June 14, 2021

West and Gorshin said this was a party they didn’t know anything about.