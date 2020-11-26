WTRF CBS Holiday TV Schedule

Here is your holiday TV schedule on WTRF CBS

November 26

Thanksgiving Day Parade: 9am-12pm

November 27

Frosty/ Frosty Returns: 8pm-9pm

November 28

Robbie The Reindeer: 8pm-9pm

December 1

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 8pm-9pm

Let’s Make A Deal Primetime: 9pm-10pm

December 5

Kids of The Year: 8pm-11pm

December 6

A Holly Dolly Christmas: 8:30pm-9:30pm

December 12

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 8pm-9pm

Frosty/ Frosty Returns: 9pm-10pm

December 20

Garth & Trish Live: 8:30pm-9:30pm

A Home For The Holidays: 9:30pm- 10:30pm

December 21

Let’s Make A Deal Primetime: 9pm-10pm

December 23

A Holly Dolly Christmas: 8:00pm-9:00pm

Garth & Trish Live: 9:00pm-10:00pm

