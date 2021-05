LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: WWE logos are shown on screens before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is back on the road and is returning to Pittsburgh.

WWE Supershow will come to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, July 24.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, June 11.

The WWE is going back on tour as a lead-up to SummerSlam, which will be on Saturday, August 21.