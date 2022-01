TOPSHOT – World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker makes his way to the ring during a match at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)

WWE says they are planning to return to Saudi Arabia with the Elimination Chamber in February.

The Elimination Chamber is set to take place on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE says they will have more details regarding the event in the coming weeks.

No matches or superstars have been announced for the event at this time.