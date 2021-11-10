WWE wrestler Randy Orton saves fan being squashed against barricade

World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton poses for photographers during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Current WWE wrestler and tag team champion Randy Orton is currently going viral after he saved a fan that was getting crushed against a barricade.

Randy Orton and the WWE team are currently in the United Kindom on tour and a video has been making the viral rounds showcasing Orton helping a young fan.

The video posted to youtube by a fan describing the moment as ‘surreal.’

In the video, Orton is seen embracing the fans after a match and continues down the aisle and notices a fan trapped and says ‘are you okay?’ Orton then throws down his title down and motions to the crowd to push back and surrounds the child with his arms to protect him.

The video is full can be watched here