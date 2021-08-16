Yik Yak is back; Social media app is back in-app store

After a 4 year hiatus, a popular social media application is back in the App store.

Yik Yak ceased to function as of May 5, 2017, but Yik Yak announced via their official website that they were making a comeback, with the app available for download on iOS.

Yik Yak is an anonymous social media application that allows people to create and view discussion threads within a 5-mile radius.

Features on the app included: