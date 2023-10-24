WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Taylor Swift is re-entering her 1989 era and so is the rest of the world with the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) coming out this Friday, October 27th.

An album drop party beyond everyone’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ is being put on by the Friendlier City Project at Clientele Art Studio this Thursday night starting at 8 p.m. and ‘All You Have to Do is Stay’ until midnight to ‘Shake It Off’ when the album releases.

Of course, they are asking everyone to come in ‘Style’ dressed as their favorite Taylor Swift era.

”I’ve got my sparkly blazer and sequin boots. I’m ready. We’ve gotten really good feedback. People are really excited to go to things. Taylor Swift is just really big right now and very much in the media and being talked about and people who are friends that weren’t necessarily Taylor fans before, have started to warm up to like ‘Do I need to be listening to Taylor’s music?’ So, we’ve converted a few friends and I think it’s a really fun moment in time to be a part of going to things like Taylor Swift parties because she’s just really big and really loved right now.” Ellie McGregor – Event Coordinator, Friendlier City Project

Clientele will be decked out in Swiftie fashion with decorations and guests can fill in the ‘Blank Space’ in activities like ‘finish the lyric,’ ‘guess the song,’ trivia, and Taylor Swift karaoke.

She says it’s always the Friendlier City Project’s goal to put on a safe, fun and welcoming event for anyone to come to.