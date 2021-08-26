You won’t rock-n-roll all night tonight: KISS concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake canceled due to band member testing positive for COVID

BURGETTSTOWN, PA (WTRF) — Tonight’s KISS show in Burgettstown has been canceled due to band member Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID, according to the band’s Twitter page.
The tweet details how both band and crew operated in a “bubble” and were fully vaccinated.
They even had a full-time COVID safety protocol officer present “that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines,” KISS said on Twitter.
KISS has dozens of bookings across the US and even into Australia the rest of 2021 for their farewell tour.
Notices sent to fans tonight by an event organizer said tickets will be honored at a future show.