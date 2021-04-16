Youtube Star Jake Paul Reveals He Has Brain Damage Before Saturday Boxing Match

Jake Paul during the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- YouTube star Jake Paul revealed during a press conference to promote his boxing match Saturday night, that he has brain damage.

Paul said he has early signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

According to the Boston University CTE Center, CTE is a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma

“I’m putting my mental health on the line. My brain is on the line. Like you said, I’ve gone and gotten brain scans and have early signs of CTE,” said Paul.

Paul is set to take on former MMA world champion Ben Askren at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This will be Paul’s third professional boxing match.