Faces of Recovery- 2019 review

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Over the past nine weeks, we have brought you the stories of some amazing people in the Ohio Valley who are doing amazing things for themselves, but it wasn’t always that way. Faces of Recovery highlights those warriors’ stories. The ups, the downs, the tragedy. But also showcasing the incredible support systems for addicts hidden throughout the Ohio Valley. Today, we’re looking back at some of the highlights from faces of recovery this year.

No two addiction stories are alike-that’s something I have grown to learn over the past 3 months.

A lot of people don’t realize their addicted to anything. Mark Sambuco – Recovering addict

For some, they felt their life was meant to take that path.

I was an addict at a very young age. Summer Stevens – Recovering addict

For others, the opioid crisis continued to destroy their families-whether prescription driven or not.



Back problem issues. I hurt my back and then that’s when pain pills took over. Mark Sambuco – Recovering addict

I’d be on the floor, and different places from taking so many pills trying to get the same feeling I got when it first started. Dorothea Shaw – Recovering addict

My friend said he could get me some Oxycontin and he came back in the car with some heroin. I did it, and that was it. Joshua Wilt – Recovering addict

Some describe their addiction as so strong; it grabs you by the throat and refuses to let go.

It will tear you down to the floor and you can’t get up unless you have more. Summer Stevens – Recovering addict

Some have moved to the Ohio Valley from other states seeking refuge but found a love and compassion like no other.

I had done some jail time, and no one said “Summer, would you like to go to rehab and get better?” until I got to West Virginia. Here is where the opportunity was offered to me to get recovery. Summer Stevens – Recovering addict

But with a strong-willed mind, hard work, and a passion to become something better, they found hope.

It’s just been a completely different life. It’s not easy, but if I knew it was going to feel this good, I would have done it a long time ago. Mark Sambuco – Recovering addict

And my life is so much better. I mean I can live. I joke. I laugh. Things that I never could do. Dorothea Shaw – Recovering addict

And for those who are afraid to get help and escape their addiction– these faces of recovery have one message.

It’s not a losing battle. There’s people out there that can help. Mark Sambuco – Recovering addict